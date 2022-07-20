What can Marvel Studios announce at San Diego Comic-Con?

New projects or trailers for what’s to come are among the expectations for the studio’s panel!

THE marvel studios is returning to San Diego Comic Con in 2022, and expectations of what the studio can bring are high. While more reasonable possibilities include news about ongoing projects, such as the sequence of black Pantherother guesses suggest grandiose announcements, such as the cast of Fantastic Four or a feature film focused on Marvel’s mutants.

In addition to a possible trailer for black panther 2news about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 or even the Christmas special, the panel may bring confirmation of some rumors that have been circulating for some time. One of them would be about the Halloween special, still untitled. Several rumors indicate that the production will be focused on the Werewolfand with the project’s launch getting closer, this can be confirmed during Comic Con.

Other recent rumors revolve around the Ghost Rider. From time to time, the supposed plans that Norman Reedus interpret the character in the MCU again gain strength and, if they prove to be true, the reveal could happen at the Marvel panel. Another possibility is that the character appears, but has a different interpreter, since the actor was not the only one to indicate interest in the role. Recently, Ryan Gosling indicated that he would also like to live the character in theaters.

Among the projects indicated within the recent MCU narratives, one that generated a lot of speculation was the possible formation of the thunderbolts. If the team does indeed win a production focused on it, the studio presentation could bring the announcement and confirm who will be on the team, perhaps including characters that have not been introduced yet, unlike Yelena Belova It’s from American agent.

The big stakes, however, revolve around the Fantastic Four and two X-Men. With the film focused on the first team already confirmed, the expectation is that news about the feature will appear, including who will take over the direction of the feature after the departure of Jon Watts and the announcement of the actors who played the Quartet. Recent rumors suggest that Amanda Seyfried will live Sue Storm and Joe KeerySteve from Stranger Things, will play the Human Torch.

Casting announcements are also a possibility when it comes to the X-Men, particularly considering Marvel’s previous appearance at SDCC in 2019 included the announcement of Mahershala Ali as blade. Instead, it could be that the studio simply confirms a production focused on mutants, with an expected date but without further details.

As the current phase of the MCU progresses, confirmation of secret wars can also be performed on the panel. Recent productions such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki already indicated that this will happen. In addition, the russian brothers they’ve expressed interest in the project countless times — so will Marvel bring the duo back for its next big cinematic event?

The possibilities are many, and no Marvel fan will want to miss out. The panel will take place next Saturday, July 23and you can follow all the news about the event here at legion of heroes.

Stay with: