What is Rain, AI that promises to be automated creative assistance?

Amanda Schnaider

July 19, 2022 – 6:00 am

As reported by Meio & Mensagem, Domenico Massareto will leave Publicis Brasil at the end of July, where he has been chief creative officer for six years, to dedicate himself to Rain, a startup of “augmented creativity”. Creative tech uses artificial intelligence to help professionals and companies in the process of brainstorming original ideas.

But what does that mean? It means that through a unique proprietary platform powered by artificial intelligence that has expertise across all communication disciplines, Rain aims to help advertisers, publishers and agencies accelerate the creative capacity of their teams.

Massareto explains that the platform works as a voice assistant that can be used by voice or text. “Is it over there [Rain] uses a type of artificial intelligence which is natural language processing. This means that her interface is for conversation”, he adds. In this way, the creative throws a question to the machine, which returns a solution to that question. “Rain is like a brainstorming machine. You give inputs and she gives you back insights and ideas based on her knowledge of communication disciplines and the briefing that was determined for that user”, emphasizes Massareto, founding partner of the startup and responsible for the original design of the platform’s algorithm.

Rain was born from two forces, explains the founding partner. The first of these was the intersection of two fields of knowledge that Massareto was exploring: creativity and technology. “The conversation about artificial intelligence and how this technology is impacting various industries has been heating up and for me it was a natural move to imagine that this will also impact marketing, communication and the life of agencies”, comments the creative. It is worth remembering that in addition to being creative head of Grupo Publicis Brasil and having founded the digital agency ID (today ID\TBWA) alongside Igor Puga (current marketing and brand director at Santander), Massareto also has a programmer background. , when he worked for one year, from 1995 to 1996, as a multimedia developer at Apple Brazil.

The second force was born from a need to increase the productivity of your creative team, at the time of ID, from the need to use this tool in your own work. “We haven’t launched Rain commercially yet, but on some occasions I did this test to make my team work with the help of the platform and could accelerate the creative process”, he emphasizes.

The platform has not yet been launched, precisely because it is at the time of fundraising. That’s where Pyr Marcondes comes in. Massareto invited Pyr as a partner, who, through his startup holding company, Macuco Tech Ventures, is helping to attract investment. The startup is expected to be officially launched in the second half of this year.

“This is one of those platforms that has no end, it will always be under development, because knowledge is infinite. So, it will always require us to have an update look, to be developing some new features for the platform, differentiated interactions — all this requires investment”, says Pyr. In addition to helping with fundraising, Pyr emphasizes that the idea is to close some strategic partnerships with technology companies, for example, to help Rain grow. “We already have open conversations, some presentations have already been made and we are on the way to go in search of these resources”, he adds.

related Domenico Massareto leaves Publicis

machine versus humans

The market often questions the role of data and technology in creativity. Massareto understands that Rain’s role is to fill a gap that exists in the area of ​​communication, which is the impossibility of a company hiring all kinds of specialists or paying a person who knows everything. “When we are co-creating with the machine, the machine bringing insights from other disciplines that it has algorithmic knowledge of, this collaboration between the machine and the human helps the individual to close that knowledge gap.” Pyr understands that this interaction between human and machine is about synergies and complementarity rather than exclusion or substitution. “Technology is here to help us”, emphasizes the Rain partner.

In addition to increasing people’s creative productive capacity, the AI ​​platform alleviates some of the pressure for delivery, according to Massareto. “At a time when we are discussing mental health in the work environment, the tool helps in this regard as well”, he reinforces. For him, this collaborative vision between humans and machines points to the future of the creative function. “The big short-term goal [da Rain] it is to prove that this synergy exists and that it can be adopted by a market now, in the short term”, emphasizes the founding partner.