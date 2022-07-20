what is the best choice for the Brazilian user?

The need to use a VPN (virtual private network) is becoming increasingly clear. A VPN protects user privacy and helps defend against cybercriminals. But what exactly is a VPN? How to choose the best VPN? What is the best VPN in 2022 for users in Brazil, in the midst of all the world’s offerings? In this article, we compare three world-renowned VPN services, their features, capabilities, prices, etc. Learn all about the best VPN services and stay tuned!

What is VPN?

VPN derives from Virtual Private Network, or “Virtual Private Network”. It is a technological service that creates a private network for you to access the internet without strangers being able to intercept your communications. Its two main functions are:

– encrypt your communications, ie the data you send and receive; even if a third person is able to access it, it will be almost impossible to decipher the content;

– Hide the IP address of the computer or electronic device through which you connect to the internet, to make it difficult to detect your identity.

A VPN is useful for activists, business people, journalists and professionals in any field who face risks and need to protect their privacy online. It can also be useful for those who need to circumvent geolocation restrictions, such as activists facing censorship from dictatorial regimes.

How to choose the best VPN?

There are five major factors determining which VPN you should choose:

– Speed. Choose a VPN that makes your internet usage as fast as if you weren’t using any at all. Some VPNs, due to the computer engineering structure they use, make the use too slow. Others, on the contrary, may even be better than normal use!

– Privacy Policy. There is no point in hiring a VPN to protect your privacy if the company later creates logs (records) of your activity, risking giving them to third parties.

– Compatibility with multiple devices. If you only use iOS, you shouldn’t choose a VPN aimed at Android.

– Quality customer support. At some point you will need to have someone to help you, and it matters that they are really there to lend a hand and solve it.

– Money back guarantee. Only experience will tell if you are satisfied, which is why this guarantee is important.

Best VPNs for Brazil

1. NordVPN – Best VPN Overall for Speed ​​and Privacy

2. Surfshark – Best VPN at an affordable price

3. AtlasVPN – Best Free VPN

1. NordVPN

Important details about NordVPN:

● Price: the cheapest plan costs BRL 9.90 per month (two-year plan)

● Website: nordvpn.com

Pros:

+ The host country is not a member of the “Five Eyes”, “Nine Eyes” or “14 Eyes” alliances

+ Access to Netflix

+ Fast servers (5656)

+ Strict no-log policy

+ Premium customer support

+ 30-day money-back guarantee

2. Surfshark

More details about Surfshark:

Price: The cheapest plan is $2.49 per month (two-year plan)

Website: surfshark.com

pros

+ Unlimited devices

+ Low cost on two-year subscriptions

+ Good Addons like Multihop and Ad-Blocker

3. AtlasVPN

More details about AtlasVPN:

Price: The cheapest plan costs BRL 9.68 per month (two-year plan)

Website: atlasvpn.com

Pros:

+ free version

+ 30-day money-back guarantee

+ WireGuard® Protocol

+ Live customer support

Features and functionalities

The three VPNs analyzed all show good levels of efficiency and excel in different areas. Surfshark has a good price for two-year subscriptions, which is important if you plan on being a long-term customer – a very logical choice since you’re not planning on going out of business in the next two years, right?

AtlasVPN has a free version for you to try and its price is also not too high for the features it offers. The Wireguard protocol is a minimum quality guarantee for a VPN these days, and AtlasVPN doesn’t fail in that regard.

In comparison, NordVPN ends up being the best choice of the three. The strict no-logs policy gives a guarantee of security for the client, while the number of fast servers works as a guarantee, in the long run, that you will get a very fast service. The price for two years is very close to its competitors. But let’s look at the different features in more detail.

Cryptography

Making your online communications indecipherable to third parties is the basic objective of any VPN service. All three use the state-of-the-art AES-256-GCM encryption protocol, as well as IPSec/IKEv2 and WireGuard protocols. NordVPN adds NordLinx, a solution that fixes the WireGuard issue while ensuring complete user privacy.

Remember that all this technological complexity is operated without you realizing it, that is, without having to manually configure all these options. NordVPN has this important advantage: if you don’t want to set the choices yourself, the app will do it for you. You just need to install, activate and click to proceed, in a very simple way.

Protecting yourself from threat

Want to get rid of annoying ads, trackers that monitor your activity and reduce the risk of phishing attempts? Surfshark comes with CleanWeb functionality, Atlas VPN with Tracker Blockers and an ad blocking tool, and NordVPN with Threat Protection. The latter is probably the most integrated and connected of the three by comparison. Threat Protection warns you if you are unknowingly accessing a malicious website, for example in a phishing attempt that takes you to a website that appears to belong to your bank but is owned by a cybercriminal. This NordVPN functionality also helps in identifying files infected with malware.

Protect against connection failures with Kill Switch

You are browsing securely with your VPN, but imagine that your internet connection fails. Your device could try to look for a new connection and accidentally expose your IP address and traffic without you even realizing it. Kill Switch prevents this from happening by cutting off your communications until the VPN connection is restored. All three of these best VPN candidates include this functionality.

Do you use the Tor browser?

If you don’t, you should consider using it. Tor is a browser designed specifically for those looking for privacy and protection. This browser allows access to the Onion Network, which redirects your traffic through random network points all over the world, making it almost impossible for third parties to discover its origin. Your browsing is hidden under layers of anonymity, like an onion (hence the name). NordVPN stands out for its Onion over VPN functionality, which creates even more protection and also prevents your ISP from finding out that you’re not even using the Onion network.

What is your operating system?

Looking for the best VPN for Android? Are you an iPhone user and just interested in knowing the best VPN for iOS? NordVPN is probably your best option as their platform is specifically optimized for major operating systems.

Other protection tools

The three services include tools that are already considered standard among the best VPNs, such as the possibility to change IPs or private DNS. Atlas VPN includes MultiHop functionality, which redirects your traffic to multiple, ever-changing encrypted locations, making it difficult to detect; NordVPN comes with DoubleVPN functionality for this purpose and also with obfuscated servers, a very special feature that hides the very fact that you are using a VPN.

“No Records” Policy

VPN helps you to browse privately. But if you’re creating a log of your activities through your own platform, is it really protecting you? Many VPN services work this way. Some are free and do this to sell usage data to third parties; even not directly identifying the user, it is still a violation of their privacy. Others may do so to comply with the laws of the country they are in. Choose a VPN that doesn’t come after you to see what you’re doing!

The three services we are reviewing ensure a No Logs policy. NordVPN is especially reliable because it is based in Panama, a country well known for protecting the privacy of its companies and their activities.

Servers: Speed

The best VPN is the one that doesn’t freeze during use. Tests made, in particular, by renowned sites such as VPN Rank have shown that, on average, AtlasVPN and NordVPN are among the fastest. Their servers can reach speeds of over 400 Mbps, while Surfshark averages only 25 Mbps. However, our experience tells us that in the long run NordVPN is able to more consistently ensure high speeds. And why this happens comes in the next point.

Servers: number and location

It is important that your service has servers in great quantity and quality. You will be able to connect to servers in different countries to gain access to different websites, services or people, as well as to try to improve your access speed if a regular server or network is slow.

Surfshark offers over 3200 servers in 95 countries, always with at least one 1Gbps port on each. Atlas comes with over 750 servers in dozens of countries, but relatively few have streaming. And here we can find a problem, the great speeds presented in the tests may not always be possible, if Atlas users are all on the same servers. With NordVPN’s 5500+ servers in around 60 carefully chosen countries, this is unlikely to happen. In this balance between speed and server availability, NordVPN also seems to have the upper hand in the comparison.

Customer support

These three services present maximum quality in this regard, and it is difficult to present differences between them. You can count on support at a highly professional level, whether your question is simple or complex. Join the chat or send an email, whichever you prefer. Atlas VPN and NordVPN include an extensive FAQs center in case you want to browse for a simple answer without waiting for the chat operator to do it for you.

Plans and prices

As always, the longer service you buy, the cheaper it gets per month. Compare the main plans and prices using the following table:

Monthly 1 year 2 years NordVPN BRL 59.90 BRL 14.90 /month BRL 9.90/month surfshark BRL 66.43 BRL 20.47/month BRL 12.77/month Atlas VPN BRL 53.00 BRL 16.00/month BRL 9.68/month

Note that Surfshark does not allow payment in reais, it only shows prices in BRL, giving the user the option to choose from six payment methods worldwide, including euros and dollars. Atlas VPN also only features prices in euros; the values ​​shown are a conversion to the current date. NordVPN has prices in reais and allows payment in our currency without problems and the prices shown are for the “complete” plan, and the customer can choose the “plus” and “standard” categories, cheaper but also with less functionality.

Conclusion

Considering some extra features like Onion over VPN and server availability, we can certainly determine that NordVPN is the most cost-effective, even though all three services are globally top notch.