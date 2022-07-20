What is this, Claudinei? CRB midfielder heads outside the area and scores a different goal against Bahia; watch | crb

The midfielder Claudinei has been at CRB since 2018 and had only scored one goal so far. Come on, he has the function of commanding the security of the team in the midfield and is not usually present in the attack. This Tuesday night, he started the game with Bahia on the bench and won a chance in the second half.

CRB improved in marking and, in the 37th minute, Claudinei scored an unusual goal. It’s not that it was a great goal, but it was different. Rafael Longuine took a free-kick for Bahia’s area, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes took it with a punch and, from outside the area, in the middle of the street, the midfielder put his head in. Let there be strength! The ball went through everyone and died at the back of the net.

Better: the goal was very important and determined the tie by 1 to 1 at Arena Fonte Nova. After the Serie B game, Claudinei was happy with the goal and the result.

– An important streak that we are not losing (eight games). And, playing in Salvador, we know how difficult it is and we managed to take a point home – commented Claudinei, 33 years old.

In addition to Claudinei, coach Daniel Paulista sent forward Gabriel Conceição and side Reginaldo onto the field in the second half. CRB reacted and was even better than Bahia. In the initial stage, the opponent bombed the Alagoas team, but scored only one goal, from a penalty.