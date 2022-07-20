what to expect from the panel

Good times were 2019, when Kevin Feige took the stage of San Diego Comic-Con to an absurd ad storm about the future of marvel studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those who don’t remember, it was the event that announced several MCU releases (from Shang-Chi The Thor: Love and Thunder); the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor; Angelina Jolie in Eternals; Mahershala Ali as Blade and so on.

Cut to 2022: after a Coronavirus pandemic and two San Diego Comic-Cons that took place virtually, Marvel Studios finally returns to face-to-face for Hall H at the Pavilion in San Diego. The world is totally different, and Marvel Studios Phase 4 is also well under way – so what can we expect from the panel presented by Feige, which takes place on Saturday at 21:00 ET?

Well, some bets are almost certain, and they are linked to the closest projects on the Marvel Studios calendar, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It would be a waste to go through the event without featuring a new preview of the series starring Tatiana Maslany – as she’s about to debut and hasn’t gotten a final trailer – and at least a glimpse of the sequel. black Pantherwhich finished filming there in March and has yet to present a single teaser.

While these are the two most guaranteed titles to feature on the big screen in Hall H, judging by the Marvel Studios release schedule, it would be possible to expect more details, who knows, from halloween special which will introduce the Werewolf to the MCU (in a special on Disney+ promised for October) or from Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special (expected for December, of course). The following productions, the marvels (expected for February), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July) may even get news, but the industry’s bet is that Marvel Studios saves the vast majority of its ads for the D23Disney convention that takes place in September.

Still, in keeping with the tradition of a bombastic presence in Hall H, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see Feige announcing new productions – or perhaps even providing mere information (as the director of Fantastic Four, maybe?) – about MCU Phase 4 forwarding and its next step. After all, in the middle of last month the studio boss emphasized that the direction of the franchise “would become clear in the coming months” and since this declaration nothing bombastic has happened. So, even with announcements for D23, it would be worth waiting for another glimpse of the studio’s calendar, with a timeline on the big screen that is a guarantee of excitement for the fans.

The Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con takes place next Saturday, the 23rd. San Diego Comic-Con takes place July 21-24 and will feature full coverage of the Omelette.

