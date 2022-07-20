WhatsApp beta receives feature that allows you to create custom 3D avatar

As it begins to roll out features like Reactions for Status and tests even posting voice messages on the page, WhatsApp surprised us once again on Wednesday.
That’s because the folks at WABetaInfo discovered that the WhatsApp should soon release the creation of 3D avatars within the application itself.
For those who don’t remember, Facebook already launched this feature some time ago and introduced avatars on Instagram. Now, everything indicates that it is time for WhatsApp to be graced with the novelty.
When activating a few lines of code within the 2.22.16.11 version of WhatsApp beta on Android, you can find the following page. Check out:
For now, the feature cannot be accessed by people who are part of the WhatsApp beta program. In any case, the creation of an avatar should make the messenger provide stickers and personalized stickers without the use of third-party apps.
The feature is in a very early stage as it is not possible to open the avatar creation page.
It is worth remembering that WhatsApp has also tested other important features, such as the possibility of using the same account on more than one smartphone. However, there is still no public release date for the news.