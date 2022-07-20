WhatsApp beta receives feature that allows you to create custom 3D avatar

As it begins to roll out features like Reactions for Status and tests even posting voice messages on the page, WhatsApp surprised us once again on Wednesday.

That’s because the folks at WABetaInfo discovered that the WhatsApp should soon release the creation of 3D avatars within the application itself.

For those who don’t remember, Facebook already launched this feature some time ago and introduced avatars on Instagram. Now, everything indicates that it is time for WhatsApp to be graced with the novelty.

When activating a few lines of code within the 2.22.16.11 version of WhatsApp beta on Android, you can find the following page. Check out: