WhatsApp is testing new limits for deleting messages

Recently, it was announced that the most used messaging application in Brazil, Whatsapp, developed one more possible tool. The new feature concerns the period in which messages would be deleted.

Read more: WhatsApp conversation reaction makes conversations more fun

By all indications, it seems that the time it would take to completely delete a message when “delete for all” was activated would be approximately 36 hours.

It is estimated that the novelty is accompanied by version 2.22.15.73 within the beta program. There is also a possibility, according to WABetaInfo, that some users get the feature after installing the iOS 22..15.0.72 beta version app update.

The other information should be made available over the next few weeks.

The new feature could be of great benefit to iPhone users as the message was completely deleted in just 1 hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

If any individual wants to check if this feature is already available on their device, just perform the test and send a message to a contact and try to delete it more than an hour and a few minutes after sending it.

But in addition to the increased time to delete messages, WhatsApp reported via WABetaInfo that the app is planning to give group admins the power to delete any type of message in group chats in the near future.

What did you think of this new feature? Leave your comment below.