Which is safer to access the bank account: mobile or PC?

It has been some time since the Brazilian stopped going to the bank branch. In 2020, internet banking and mobile banking accounted for 67% of all transactions and were responsible for 8 out of 10 bill payments, according to a survey by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

Smartphone apps contributed to this result, but lately they have become a cause for concern. Between 2020 and 2021, the rate of robberies and cell phone thefts per 100,000 inhabitants increased by 1.8%, according to the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook. In many of these cases, the device is not the thief’s goal: he wants the bank’s app to make instant transfers via Pix.

In this scenario, does it still make sense to use the cell phone to move the account? Or is it better to use the computer — which, in turn, is more susceptible to viruses?

For Fabio Assolini, Kaspersky’s director of research and analysis for Latin America, there is risk in both approaches.

“All threats have already been ‘migrated’ from platform, such as banking trojans, RATs and other malicious tools to capture passwords, biometric data”, he explains. “They can silently access your account, stealing money and making pre-approved loans.”

Assolini gives the computer a slight advantage, as long as it is only at home, with controlled access. However, he doesn’t see “back to the desktop” as a viable solution to this problem, as the risks remain the same.

Emilio Simoni, PSafe’s chief security officer, agrees with Fabio.

“Phishing is one of the methods most exploited by cybercriminals and can come via SMS, email and messaging applications. So, both desktop and cell phones can be targeted. The victim is induced to share sensitive data, such as name, CPF, ID, address on a fake website that pretends to be an original, for example”, says Simoni.

denis Riviello, head in cybersecurity gives computeris the only one to hit the nail on the head: for him, the banking app is more secure than PC access, because many banking threats are focused on Windows environments.

Still, he makes important caveats. “Keep the app always up to date, don’t use it on strangers’ phones, don’t access public Wi-Fi networks, and never store your account information on your phone,” he says.

How to increase security

According to the PSafe executive, mobile and PC can be well protected if they have the appropriate security features.

“In the case of mobile devices, dfndr security, for example, has a free feature called ‘Vault’, which guarantees a true shield against any intrusion attempt. It protects the apps selected by the user, where only the owner of the device can unlock the access.”

Kaspersky’s director also says that the risks of keeping the banking app installed on the cell phone can vary greatly depending on the protections that the user adopts before the device is stolen or infected.

“The more protected, the lower the chances of a criminal being able to complete the theft of the account. Therefore, avoid disclosing personal data, number of documents and passwords. A recent example I followed: the stolen cell phone did not have banking apps installed, but with personal data found in the email, the thieves tried to withdraw from the victim’s FGTS account.”

Tips for Accessing Account from PC Safely

Keep an antivirus installed, using features such as "Safe Money", which creates a secure session on browser access. The antivirus holds from the most common threats (phishing, malicious emails, RATs and banking trojans) to the most complex ones (such as DNS poisoning at the internet provider and changing the DNSs on the victim's router or modem);

Keep software and operating system always up to date, installing all security patches;

Do disk encryption, in case your notebook is transported to various places. It will protect access in case the equipment is stolen;

Do not access the bank's website on public or strangers' computers;

Check the bank's URL and always access by the official method;

Before clicking on any link, search for the official channels of companies;

Change passwords frequently your home router and banking apps.

Tips to access your account from your smartphone securely