who has more fans in the regions of Brazil?

The biggest crowd in Brazil according to a survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo in partnership with Ipec, Flamengo dominates the North, Northeast and Center-West regions of Brazil. On the other hand, in the Southeast, Rubro-Negro is preferred by 18.1% of the people interviewed and is behind Corinthians, which leads with 20.7%.
In the general ranking, Flamengo has a 21.8% preference among the 2 thousand people interviewed in 128 Brazilian municipalities and is the general leader, ahead of Corinthians, which added up to 15.5% of the responses. The study points out that the prevalence of the Carioca team is due to the rates recorded in regions outside the South-Southeast axis.
According to the survey, 23.6% of the people interviewed in the Northeast said they supported Flamengo, which has a great advantage over Corinthians, which rank second in the region with 9.2%. Team in the region, Bahia appears in third place with 5.9%.
Added together, the Central-West and North regions point to another Flemish advantage. That’s because, the club has 35.6% of preference, against only 11.9% of Timão.
The only region that Flamengo and Corinthians do not dominate in the first two positions is the South. With 18.4%, Grêmio is the leader, followed by Internacional, which has 12.5%.
See the ranking by regions of the country
Southeast
1st – Corinthians: 20.7%
2nd – Flamengo: 18.1%
3rd – São Paulo: 10.3%
4th – Cruise: 6.1%
5th – Palm trees: 5.8%
North East
1st – Flamengo: 23.6%
2nd – Corinthians: 9.2%
3rd – Bahia: 5.9%
4th – São Paulo: 5.5%
5th – Palm trees: 4.7%
Midwest + North
1st – Flamengo: 35.6%
2nd – Corinthians: 11.9%
3rd – São Paulo: 5.9%
4th – Vasco: 5.6%
5th – Palm trees: 4.4%
South
1st – Guild: 18.4%
2nd – International: 12.5%
3rd – Palm trees: 9.2%
4th – Corinthians: 6.9%
5th – Flamengo: 5.6%