who has more fans in the regions of Brazil?

The biggest crowd in Brazil according to a survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo in partnership with Ipec, Flamengo dominates the North, Northeast and Center-West regions of Brazil. On the other hand, in the Southeast, Rubro-Negro is preferred by 18.1% of the people interviewed and is behind Corinthians, which leads with 20.7%.

In the general ranking, Flamengo has a 21.8% preference among the 2 thousand people interviewed in 128 Brazilian municipalities and is the general leader, ahead of Corinthians, which added up to 15.5% of the responses. The study points out that the prevalence of the Carioca team is due to the rates recorded in regions outside the South-Southeast axis.

According to the survey, 23.6% of the people interviewed in the Northeast said they supported Flamengo, which has a great advantage over Corinthians, which rank second in the region with 9.2%. Team in the region, Bahia appears in third place with 5.9%.

Added together, the Central-West and North regions point to another Flemish advantage. That’s because, the club has 35.6% of preference, against only 11.9% of Timão.

The only region that Flamengo and Corinthians do not dominate in the first two positions is the South. With 18.4%, Grêmio is the leader, followed by Internacional, which has 12.5%.

See the ranking by regions of the country

Southeast

1st – Corinthians: 20.7%

2nd – Flamengo: 18.1%

3rd – São Paulo: 10.3%

4th – Cruise: 6.1%

5th – Palm trees: 5.8%

North East

1st – Flamengo: 23.6%

2nd – Corinthians: 9.2%

3rd – Bahia: 5.9%

4th – São Paulo: 5.5%

5th – Palm trees: 4.7%

Midwest + North

1st – Flamengo: 35.6%

2nd – Corinthians: 11.9%

3rd – São Paulo: 5.9%

4th – Vasco: 5.6%

5th – Palm trees: 4.4%

South

1st – Guild: 18.4%

2nd – International: 12.5%

3rd – Palm trees: 9.2%

4th – Corinthians: 6.9%

5th – Flamengo: 5.6%