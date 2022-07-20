WHO warns of new wave of covid in Europe and situation similar to 2021 – 07/19/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) warned this Tuesday (19) of a new wave of coronavirus in Europe, which is experiencing a situation similar to that of the summer of 2021 in the northern hemisphere, with almost 3 thousand deaths per week from the disease, and asked governments to prepare for the challenge of the coming autumn and winter.

“It is now perfectly clear that we are in a similar situation to last summer,” said the director of the WHO regional office in Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, in a statement in which he stressed that the difference, this time, is that the variant omicron prevails.

“With the increase in cases, we are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, which will only increase in the fall and winter months when schools reopen, people return from vacation and social interaction moves indoors as the weather approaches. cold,” he added.

This prospect, according to him, is a “huge challenge for health workers in all countries, already under enormous pressure to deal with recurrent crises since 2020”.

“Consider the current situation: the European region has seen a triple of new Covid-19 cases in the last six weeks, with almost 3 million more last week, which is almost half of all cases worldwide,” he warned.

“While Covid-19 hospitalization rates have doubled over the same period, ICU admissions have so far remained relatively low. However, as infection rates continue to rise in older age groups, Europe continues to have around 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 every week,” he said.

The WHO-recommended strategy involves increasing the vaccination rate, giving a second booster dose to people over five years of age whose immunity is compromised as well as their environment, and considering a second booster dose for certain at-risk groups, at least three months after your last dose.

The WHO reminds that the use of face masks indoors and on public transport must be promoted, crowded public spaces must be ventilated, and strict treatment protocols must be implemented for those at risk of serious illness.

The WHO calls for the “prioritization” of contact tracing and quarantine measures for high-risk environments, as recommended by the organization for the whole world, and the promotion of personal protection measures (mask use, ventilation, hand washing and vaccination). ).