Will Smith has Hollywood’s highest salary; Tom Cruise wins with profits

The highest gross salary in Hollywood today is Will Smithwho was paid $35 million to star in the period drama Emancipation, of Apple TV+. The information was revealed by Variety, in an article that lists several of the salaries of the biggest stars of the American industry.

Smith is only surpassed even by Tom Cruisewhich received “only” US$12-14 million per Top Gun: Maverick, but it will take a good percentage of the film’s profits at the box office. With that (and bearing in mind that Maverick has already passed US$ 1 billion globally), the star ended up coming out of that US$ 100 million richer.

Other salaries listed by the article include Leonardo DiCaprio (US$30 million per Killers of the Flower Moon, also from Apple), Brad Pitt ($30 million for a Formula 1 drama, also funded by the company) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($22.5 million per black adam).



already the Netflix disbursed US$ 20 million to Chris Hemsworth star rescue 2, and US$ 10 million to Millie Bobby Brown return in Enola Holmes 2. In the field of franchising, Vin Diesel (Fast and furious 10), Tom Hardy (Venom 3), Joaquin Phoenix (joker two) and denzel washington (the protector 3) received US$ 20 million each.



Already Jason Momoa (Aquaman two) and Eddie Murphy (A Heavyweight Cop 4) received US$ 15 million. Steve Carell (Minions 2: The Origin of Gru) charged $12.5 million for dubbing work, Timothée Chalamet received US$ 9 million to become a Wonka, Jamie Lee Curtis earned $3.5 million to return in Halloween Ends, and Anya Taylor-Joy charged $1.8 million to live Angry.

Pay parity is also a hot topic on Variety’s list this year: Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds are earning the same, $12.5 million, for their shares in Barbie; the all-star team Oppeneimer, including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Matt Damonaccepted a salary cut and will receive US$ 4 million on equal terms.

