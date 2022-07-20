Windows 365 will get new features soon

Microsoft launched Windows 365 in Brazil last year. This is a subscription service for businesses that offers the full Windows experience while the operating system is hosted with added security in the Microsoft cloud. Today the company announced several new features for the platform.

First, Windows 365 will receive the Citrix HDX Plus add-on later this year. With it, companies will be able to support more endpoint devices, peripherals and security policies, especially in bandwidth-constrained environments.

For monitoring and analysis, Microsoft is working with some technology companies to enable remote monitoring of Windows 365 Cloud PCs in conjunction with physical PCs. Customers will also be able to take advantage of resource performance monitoring and connection health checks in Microsoft Endpoint Manager soon.

Microsoft has further explained what Windows 365 users can expect now:

“For small and micro businesses not yet using our platform, we will provide a simplified sign-up experience on Windows 365. You will be able to purchase, provision, assign and sign in to Cloud PCs using the Microsoft accounts you already use today for email from Outlook, OneDrive and Xbox Live.

“Pinpoint restore allows you to restore a cloud PC to the exact state it was in at a previous point in time. You can also give users permission to restore their own Cloud PCs. This feature is now available for 365 Enterprise and is currently in public preview for 365 Business.

“For Windows 365 Business customers using Microsoft Endpoint Manager, we will soon allow you to automatically register cloud PCs with Microsoft Endpoint Manager along with your existing physical PC ownership. This is a feature already available for Windows 365 Enterprise, and will be released soon for Windows 365 Business.”

Finally, until now, Microsoft has been focusing on the Windows 365 service in enterprises. However, the company announced that it plans to launch a version of the platform for US federal agencies soon.

