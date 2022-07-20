Winter: see colors that are trending to compose the looks in the season

Every year, Pantone’s Fashion Color Trend Report brings color trends to the fashion industry. In the latest report for the 2022-2023 autumn-winter season, we saw contrasting colors, which both reveal our yearning for tranquility and comfort and our need for energy and celebration of life. In practice, we are talking, respectively, of classic colors, such as the old combination of PB and caramel brown, as well as more vibrant colors, such as pink violet.

FOLLOW RG ON INSTAGRAM

Were you curious? See more details about the fashion colors below:

1. Violet rose (Violet pink)

If you are active on social media, you must have seen or heard about the newest fashion trend: barbiecore. Mainly marked by the use of pieces in vivid pink tones, such as violet pink (Pantone’s violet pink), this fashion trend has been successful among fashionistas and celebrities. In Kim Kardashian The Anne Hathaway, the Barbie doll’s signature shade of pink has been preferred to appear at awards shows and parties. It is worth remembering that the Valentino brand, in its show during Paris Fashion Week, changed the classic red of its pieces for the energetic pink, inaugurating the Pink PP collection.

2. Yellow and orange (Samoa Sun & Orange Tiger)

Yellow and orange gain even more prominence in the wardrobe, appearing in vibrant tones, as is the case with Pantone’s Samoa Sun and Orange Tiger. They are colors that light up and can be combined with cooler colors or can be used in the use of accessories. The actress and fashion entrepreneur Marina Ruy Barbosa she has appeared more than once wearing bags in the orange tone that we mentioned to compose her looks. By the way, the name of her clothing and accessories brand is ginger, which in Portuguese can be translated as redhead.

3. Caramel, cream and white (Caramel Café, Arctic Wolf & Autumn Blond)

To represent the classic colors and softer tones, we brought the mix of brown, cream and white. After all, in winter, a brown overcoat is a wild piece that goes well with almost any other piece. To create a harmonious combination, Pantone’s cream and white tones (Artic Wolf & Autumn Blond) give an air of tranquility. To complement and make the look more casual for both men and women, opt for a more casual sneaker, such as Nike sneakers or shoes in other colors, breaking the soft tones in the foot detail.

This mix of soft colors was chosen by Bruna Marquezine on her trip to the United States – shades of white, cream and caramel details.