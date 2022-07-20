Without Hulk and with reinforcements, Galo discloses related to face Cuiab

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Left-back Guilherme Arana (left), coach Turco Mohamed (center) and right-back Guga (right) in training at Cidade do Galo

Atltico released, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (20), the list of related parties for the match against Cuiab, valid for the 18th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be held this Thursday (21), at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal. Among the novelties on the list are the name of three new reinforcements and the absence of the attacker Hulk.

According to Atltico, Hulk was not related to physical load control, due to the sequence of games. The number 7 has no problem and should return in the duel against Corinthians, this Sunday (24), at 6pm.

The new reinforcements that were listed are the forwards Pavn and Alan Kardec and the midfielder Pedrinho. All three had their names published in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) and are regularized to debut.

To make way for the new hires, they left the list, in relation to the last game, against Botafogo, midfielder Neto and forwards Hulk and Sasha. The latter was certified with tendinitis in the right thigh and was undergoing treatment at the club’s physiotherapy.

Left-back Dod, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, has now recovered and was not named either by Turkish Mohamed’s option. An athlete that returns to the list is the young goalkeeper Matheus Mendes, 23 years old.

Check out the 24 listed by Atltico to face Cuiab:

goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes, Rafael;

Sides: Guilherme Arana, Guga, Mariano;

Defenders: Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Rver;

steering wheels: Allan, Caleb, Jair, Otvio;

Socks: Nacho, Pedrinho, Rubens, Zaracho;

Attackers: Ademir, Fbio Gomes, Alan Kardec, Keno, Pavn and Vargas.