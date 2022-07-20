Woman wakes up from coma after two years and causes twist by pointing out who tried to kill her

A 51-year-old woman woke up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker in West Virginia, in the United States. Wanda Palmer accused Daniel Palmer III of attacking her in her own home in June 2020. At the time, police thought she was dead from her serious injuries, according to WCHS-TV. The 55-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder on Friday (15).

According to police, Wanda was found on a sofa with serious injuries from what appeared to be an ax or machete. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department stated that she was “left for dead”. “I wouldn’t have bet a dime on her life that morning, she was in terrible shape”said Ross Mellinger, the county sheriff.

According to Mellinger, at the time of the crime it was not possible to recover almost any element to assist in the investigation. Several people were investigated, but no concrete complaint was ever made. “There were no eyewitnesses, no one lived in the house, no surveillance footage, no cell phone records. There was practically nothing to go on.”he explained to Metro News.

A few days ago, however, history took a new course. On the 12th, while still in hospital, Wanda called the police to give her version of events. Despite severe brain damage from the attack, the woman was able to answer yes or no questions and name the suspect, according to Mellinger. She began to utter a few isolated words on the 27th of June.

“The keys to the answers lay with the victim himself, and with her unable to communicate, we were left with nothing. Two years later and boom, she woke up and was able to tell us exactly what happened.”, declared the sheriff. Court documents showed the brothers had a “violent history”. Daniel Palmer was even considered a suspect at the beginning of the investigation, but the defense claimed that the authorities did not have enough evidence to bring charges against him.

Police also reported that the suspect showed resistance at the time of arrest and was slow to cooperate. The bail for Daniel to get out of jail is high: US$ 500 thousand dollars (about R$ 2.7 million at the current price). Wanda remains hospitalized in recovery.