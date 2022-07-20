World power? How the program hopes to end the shortage of cars in Brazil – 07/20/2022

Unknown to many car enthusiasts, semiconductors enable a range of technologies used by automobiles. Their use in the manufacture of high-tech electronic components is indispensable. Megasuppliers work hard to provide the solution for different industries, including computers, cell phones and video games.

Cars are in the supply queue and suffer from bottlenecks and production interruptions. However, a semiconductor nationalization plan could be the solution to the automotive industry’s problem.

Created in 2007, the Support Program for the Technological Development of the Semiconductor Industry (Padis) was conceived as a way to nationalize part of this vital content. The action was part of the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and was created during the Lula government, mainly to promote the television industry.

Federal tax rebates were a way of enabling the research, development and production of components such as “the wafer (or biscuit), a thin slice of semiconductor material, usually high purity silicon (99.999999%), in which electronic circuits miniaturized products are built by a doping process, chemical separation with acids and deposition of various materials”, states the law 11.484, of May 31, 2007.

“Padis is a program that would end in January of this year and, luckily, let’s say, there was a lack of semiconductors on the market. And it was the moment to realize that, if Brazil has a semiconductor industry, it is thanks to Padis “, considers Erwin Franieck, CEO of Instituto SAE4 Mobility. “The semiconductor makes electronics possible in the car, it’s all the microcontrollers and sensors, today there is a vision that in 2025 this will reach 40% of the value of the car. By 2030 it will be more than 60%”, analyzes the engineer.

Padis was expected to last until early 2022, but the law was renewed this year, in the same way as the Informatics Law. The objective is to expand national production and increase competitiveness.

“The eastern countries are the major exporters. They use silicon, which is the basis for making the semiconductor. We are the largest silicon exporter in the world, but we export as a commodity, at R$12 per kilo. Asia to use in our industries, but for R$ 35,000 per kilo”, asks Vitor Lippi, federal deputy for the PSDB and one of the leaders of the Padis renovation initiative, whose validity was extended for another four years.

Expected to be approved as a provisional measure until mid-year, the National Semiconductor Plan may come into effect until next year – there is a period of two months, but it can be extended for another two. The plan’s association started with a working group that is part of the Made in Brazil Integrated (MiBI) program, which also seeks to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the Brazilian automotive sector. It is worth mentioning that elections can delay the approval process in Congress a little.

It will be the strengthening of Brazil in the face of major players in the international market. Vitor points out that the largest semiconductor producers in the world are Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany and a few in Israel and the United States. The deputy regrets that Brazil produces only 10% of the industry’s demand.

According to the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), around 500,000 vehicles stopped being produced between 2021 and 2022. Added to this, not a few cars lost some type of content.

Volkswagen and Toyota even removed multimedia from some models, while General Motors even removed bluetooth connectivity from the Chevrolet Onix hatch and sedan and also from the Chevrolet Tracker SUV – something that has been standard for more than a decade. The result is a halt in the production of several models.

According to the Brazilian Association of the Semiconductor Industry (Abisemi), the Brazilian semiconductor industry works in the preparation of the wafer (or silicon rubber) with thinning, cutting, assembly, encapsulation and testing, that is, in the final stages of the process.

The most concentrated stage worldwide is the diffusion of silicon wafers, something that still needs to be nationalized with greater intensity. On the other hand, the country has good expertise in the development of semiconductor projects. The problem is that the demand for electronics is much higher than the car segment, which makes it less attractive.

“Semiconductors are products that need volume to be competitive. In the Brazilian market, the biggest markets are precisely smartphones. We have 45 million smartphones sold in Brazil and 85% of that is manufactured in Brazil, while 38 million were manufactured in the country “, says Rogério Nunes, president of the Brazilian Association of the Semiconductor Industry (Abisemi), who also mentions the weight of computers and other devices.

“This created a very important volume, a very strong demand for these memories. That’s why companies ended up investing in this sector. Big as it is, with great demand and today we have the largest share of semiconductor products precisely because of the manufacture of memories from computer and cell phone sectors, but not restricted to them”, he adds.

Rogério estimates that a conventional car has 300 semiconductors, which could go from 1,500 to 2,000 in the next three or four years. The rise of semi-autonomous driving, connectivity, entertainment and electrification technologies will be the biggest culprits.

Although it takes many years, the installation of a large semiconductor factory in Brazil is part of a process that needs a kick-off.

“We need to take a first step, it will take some time. From then on, we will have the challenge of bringing large international manufacturers to Brazil. The automotive sector imports almost everything in this area. Unfortunately, it is the moment that Brazil is going through that evidenced this situation of vulnerability”, says Humberto Barbato, executive president of the Brazilian Electric and Electronic Industry Association (Abine).

The implementation time of a large semiconductor production will require a deadline that is a state plan, not just a government plan. “Semiconductors need long-term investments, five years is not enough time to use the incentives. Just to give you an idea, the construction of a semiconductor factory, what we call a foundry, a wafer factory, which is the one that manufactures the chip, the silicon, takes three to five years”, explains Rogério.

Investments also include the training of manpower and the participation of universities. Financing for the promotion can come from the Financier of Studies and Projects (Finep) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). It seems that the way out of suffocation will still take a while, but there is a way out.

