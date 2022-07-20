Xbox finally gets Discord voice chat feature

Integration with the platform arrives starting this Wednesday (20) for Xbox Insiders members

THE Microsoft announced this Wednesday (20) that it is officially bringing Discord communicator features to Xbox. Initially available to members of the Xbox Insidersthe novelty must allow voice conversations to be carried out with any user of the softwarewhether used on the company’s own console or on platforms such as the PC.

For the integration to work, it will be necessary to make the manual connection between your Xbox Live account and Discord, allowing him to gain voice permissions. Even those who had already made the previous connection between the software and the platform — a way of display details about the Gamertag used and the game that was running — will have to perform this new step.

This entire configuration process must be done directly through the communicator settings panel, which can be done by both Xbox and PC. At the end of this step, console owners will still have to download the Xbox mobile appwhich will mediate between Discord calls and Xbox Live contacts.

Integration is not yet complete

While the arrival of Discord on the Microsoft platform is positive, it is not possible to say that this happens exactly in an integrated way. After the setup process has been completed, the Xbox app will have to be used every time a new call is initiatedindicating which console it should be redirected to.

“Today’s update will begin rolling out to select Xbox Insiders and will expand over the coming weeks,” the company states on Xbox Wire. The promise is that the feature should be made available to all Xbox owners in a matter of a few weeksaccompanying a new console update.

Sony is also working on ways to allow PlayStation users access to Discord’s communication features, which also functions as a platform for creating and managing communities. The Japanese company announced the first integrations with the software in february of this yearin a test phase restricted to North American PSN accounts.

Source: XboxWire