Xbox releases update to fix problem when turning on the console

In your official twitterEden Marie, Xbox’s head of engineering, confirmed that Microsoft has released a new update to fix a launch issue on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

According to Marie, a bug it was causing an empty splash screen as if the console is turned on for the first time after a format or when being removed from the box. She also commented that the update of software he was automatically applied on consoles, and no files need to be downloaded. Check out what she said:

1) This is a service-based settings fix, not a system update. 2) This is about the issue a subset of users were seeing on boot where the Home screen never recovers and my games & apps spins forever. If you do still see this happen after rebooting twice, please let me know. — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) July 20, 2022

“We believe we have identified and implemented a change that will fix an issue where the console starts up with an empty splash screen. Due to where the change is applied and when the issue occurs, it may be necessary to reboot twice to ensure you have received the update.” he said, and added:

“1) This is a service-based settings fix, not a system update. 2) This is about the issue that a subset of users were seeing on startup where the splash screen never boots and their games and apps keep updating endlessly. If you still see this happening after restarting twice, please let me know.” finished.

