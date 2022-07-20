Xbox will get Discord voice chat

Discord and Microsoft will bring Discord voice calls for Xbox. The feature, available now to Xbox Insiders and coming soon to the rest of us, will allow users to connect to Discord voice chats on their Xbox, facilitating all types of cross-platform communication.

The process of connecting your Xbox and Discord accounts and starting a voice chat is not so simple. First, you need to download the Xbox mobile app as you will be using your mobile to transfer calls from Discord to an Xbox. Then, you must connect your Xbox account to your Discord account. If you’ve connected them in the past, the instructions indicate that you’ll need to do this again to accept the new voice permissions.

Once that’s done, whenever you want to chat with your Discord friends on Xbox, you can start a Discord call, click the “transfer to Xbox” button, choose an Xbox console from the Xbox mobile app, and that’s it. You can also initiate a Discord transfer from desktop or on the weband a QR code will be displayed to open the Xbox mobile app.

Xbox users will still see a prompt “Try Discord Voice on Xbox” within the “Group chat and chats” section of the Xbox dashboard. This will include a QR code for the Discord and Xbox mobile apps to connect and set up the two-way link between a Discord account and an Xbox.

Discord voice chat on Xbox essentially works by transferring Discord voice chats to an Xbox, and it’s compatible with consoles Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. This means you can’t directly join Discord calls from an Xbox, and there’s no dedicated Discord app on the console. Instead, you always use the mobile app to make calls and they integrate into an Xbox Party-like interface.

“While you’re playing on your console, you’ll be able to see who’s on the call and talking,” explains Eric Voreis, Principal Program Manager for Xbox Gamer Platforms and Experiences. “You will also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox chat.”

Microsoft and Discord will begin rolling out this new integration to select Xbox Insiders today and will expand to more testers in the coming weeks. It’s unclear exactly when all Xbox owners will have Discord voice chat support, but Microsoft usually tests new Xbox features for a few weeks or months before releasing them more widely.

We are still waiting to hear more about the promised Sony’s Discord integration for the PlayStation. Sony partnered with Discord last year and also invested an unspecified amount of money in Discord as a minority investor, weeks after rumors that Microsoft was looking to acquire the platform. The only Discord and PlayStation integration that has appeared so far has allowed Discord and PlayStation Network users to simply link their accounts, but many were hoping to see a much deeper integration or a Discord app after Sony promised to “bring Discord experiences closer together and of PlayStation on console and mobile.”

