Young Ukrainian kidnapped by Russia reports torture after being rescued

Vladislav Buryak, a 16-year-old Ukrainian kidnapped by the Russia, described how he was held hostage for 90 days while listening to other prisoners being tortured in cells next to his own. The teenager is the son of an officer of the Ukraine, and was captured on 8 April while trying to flee the city of Melitopol. He was released after months of negotiating with Russian soldiers, who wanted to exchange Vladislav for someone else.

The young man told The Guardian newspaper that he left Melitopol for Zaporizhzhia at 9 am. At around 11 am he was stopped at the checkpoint, where Russian soldiers began checking documents, and asked if he had filmed the scene. Then they confiscated his phone.

“A soldier with a machine gun pointed at me and said I needed to follow him and took me to the tent where they were ‘filtering’ the people who were leaving. That’s when they found out that I was the son of a local officer and valuable as a hostage,” Vladislav said.

For more than 40 days he was held in a cell, before being transferred to a hotel for his last month in captivity.

“They made me wash the floor of the room they used for interrogations, clean the officers’ rooms and throw out the garbage. The cell where they kept me was just a few meters from where they were being interrogated. I could hear people screaming, and when I cleaned the room I could see bloodstains. As I could move around when I was cleaning the cells, I sometimes had a chance to see what had happened to people and sometimes they could talk to me for a minute or so when the guards weren’t watching.”

“People were being beaten and tortured with electric shocks. If someone didn’t say something, the torture would continue, sometimes for several hours.”

The young man was not harmed, and he thought that because he was the son of an officer, he would soon be changed. His father revealed that the day after the kidnapping, he received the first call from the Russians, asking someone to exchange them. Father and son were able to speak to each other six times, with the soldiers listening.

The Buryak family’s version confirms other reports of torture, including an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) report that said it found credible evidence of crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces during the invasion of Ukraine, such as ” signs of torture and ill-treatment on the corpses of dead civilians, showing disrespect for the principle of humanity that should guide the application of international humanitarian law”.

The document also reports on serious violations such as targeted killings of civilians such as journalists and human rights defenders. Buryak is one of about 500 civilian hostage cases whose information was collected by the Ukraine Civil Liberties Center, including several other youths.