YouTube Music updated with player design changes on Android 13

YouTube Music has not been abandoned by Google and continues to receive periodic updates that bring general improvements and new features to the app. This week, the developer released a new exclusive update for Android 13, an operating system that is currently in its beta phase with use restricted to those enrolled in the testing program. According to information from XDA Developersthe update for the streaming app arrives under version number 5.16 and API number 33, including music player with improved design featuring visual elements that resemble other music apps like Spotify and Deezer, for example.

















As screenshots show, the layout change includes the album cover at the bottom of the player and custom buttons with the color palette based on the cover image. Through track control, the user can pause/play songs, activate repeat mode, shuffle play and the possibility of advancing or rewinding songs. Although these changes are the highlight, the animated playbar — in the case of the image below, in waves — is also a novelty that will arrive in Android 13. Compared to the design adopted in the current generation of the software, we find that Google has introduced important changes to your music streaming app.

As usual, the update is not yet available for all users, but more beta testers are expected to be notified in the coming days. Availability in the stable version of the system will only happen when Android 13 is released, but we don’t know if Google intends to release the novelty for previous generations of the system.

