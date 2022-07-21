10 tech news to get your day started (7/21)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (20). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Netflix loses 1 million subscribers, which is lower than expected. Even though Netflix’s quarterly results are negative, the company still expected to lose twice as many subscribers in the period.

2. Son of Mauricio de Souza buys RTX 3090 Ti and receives a litter box. The order was placed and distributed by Amazon itself; understand the case.

3. Last of Us Remake has leaked gameplay footage and details. A ResetEra forum post leaked footage comparing the remake to the original game, as well as more details on The Last of Us Part I.

4. God of War Ragnarok: Collector’s Edition revealed major spoilers. The replica of the hammer Mjölnir present in the collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok has suspicious details that could indicate major spoilers!

5. Netflix: All streaming releases in August 2022. Among the releases on Netflix is ​​the long-awaited series Sandman, and the second seasons of Never Again… and Good Morning, Veronica.

6. Netflix charges BRL 16 to share password with additional homes. Charges for additional homes on Netflix can reach up to R$16; tests have not yet arrived in Brazil.

7. iPhone stays at the bottom of the sea for 7 hours and starts working again. The cell phone was recovered in the English Channel, in the United Kingdom, with the help of the Find iPhone function.

8. NASA photographs Brazilian cities seen from space! Check images. According to NASA, the photographs were taken on July 4, as the station orbited Earth at a height of 262 miles (over 421 kilometers).

9. Woman fined for dancing on TikTok while celebrating victory in action. In the recording, the author of the process appears next to two witnesses, who would be her friends.

10. 5 unexplained mysteries around the world. Learn more about some of the most curious facts that happen around the planet and that still remain unexplained.