4 Brazilian giants vie for the signing of striker Paulinho, from Bayer

Considered one of the great promises of Brazil when he emerged with the colors of Vasco, Paulinho can return to the country still in this window. The player belongs to Bayer Leverkusen, but asked to leave the team.

Paulinho arrived at the German club in 2018, still very young. In 2020, however, the player suffered a serious injury that undoubtedly hampered, even a little, his development. The player spent almost a year off the pitch.

Now, at 22, Paulinho wants to leave the team to breathe new air. Bayer also accepts to sell the player, asking for a value of around 5 million euros, as pointed out by Bruno Andrade. In reais, it is just over 27 million.

The journalist also highlights that the striker prioritizes a stay in Europe, but that a return to Brazil is also not ruled out. In this way, the athlete’s name gains strength in 4 Brazilian football clubs.

Palmeiras, Galo, Bota and Vasco watch Paulinho

The first mentioned were Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro. Verdão is even looking for a winger after Veron leaves. However, the current champions also face two other strong competitions, which rely on financial contributions from investors: Botafogo, with John Textor, and Vasco, from 777.