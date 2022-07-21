8 productions starring Selena Gomez for you to marathon

This Friday (7/22), Selena Gomez will be completing another year of life! From an early age, the actress and singer has been part of our lives with her series and films, ranging from classics like Wizards of Waverly Placegives disneyto their current successes as Only Murders in The Buildingof Star+.

That’s why we brought some productions in which Sel appears in the cast, so you can spend the day marathoning the actress’s series and movies!

Only Murders in The Building

The hit series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is already confirmed for a 3rd season with episodes of 2nd being made available weekly on Star+.

Monte Carlo

In Monte CarloGrace, Selena’s character, is mistaken for a famous millionaire in Europe and lives an adventure with her friends, played by Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy.

Wizards Waverly Place

The classic of Disney Channel accompanies the Russo family, which has magical powers and a lot of confusion in everyday life!

The Fundamentals of Caring

Written and directed by Rob Burnettthe list of The Fundamentals of Caring counts with Selena, Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts.

Protection program for princesses

Another iconic movie from disney! In Protection program for princessesPrincess Rosalind (Demi Lovato) is in danger and is taken to Carter’s house (Selena Gomez) as a form of protection. At first, the two don’t get along very well, but soon they begin to develop a strong friendship.

Another Tale of the New Cinderella

Selena was also part of a modern retelling of Cinderella in Another Tale of the New Cinderellaworking alongside Drew Seeley.

Ramona and Beezus

The Ramona and Beezus series is available on Disney+ and accompanies Ramona, played by Joey Kingwho always gets into some problems, especially with his older sister Beezus, played by Selena Gomez.

Hotel Transylvania

Selena has also participated in the animation Hotel Transylvania voicing the character Mavis!

So, are you ready to celebrate Sel’s birthday? <3

