“A Cuban like Marilyn? It’s revolutionary”, says Ana de Armas about the film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas described the intense process of learning Marilyn Monroe’s accent

Ana de Armaswhich will interpret Marilyn Monroe in the biopic “Blonde”, directed by Andrew Dominiktold how was the process for the composition of the character, which he described as “torturing”, and detailed how difficult it was to learn the accent of the actress.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the star revealed that she had to practice dialects and master a new accent for the role and that many people involved in the production did not want a Latina like the famous Hollywood blonde.

“I had to spend 9 months training my accent to record dialogue, with phono sessions to practice dialects. It was real torture! It was all very exhausting, it literally ‘fried’ my brain,” she said.

She stated, “I just auditioned for the Marilynit’s the Andrew [Dominik, diretor do longa] said, ‘It’s you’. Even so, I needed to do other tests, for producers and funders. But I knew I could. A Cuban like Marilyn? It’s revolutionary.”

reincarnating monroe

Second A-N-A, she had to live a “painful and intense” physical preparation before the recordings of “Blonde”. This was especially so due to the numerous wigs she had to wear.