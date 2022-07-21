A “musical” rumor about part of the plot of The Marvels spreads on the internet ~ Marvel Universe 616

Yesterday was infested with rumors surrounding an alleged leak of (part of) the script for The Marvels. It has been revealed by several reliable scoopers that the Captain Marvel sequel will include Brie Larson singing at some point in the sequel. Yes, in the best musical style.

Geeks Worldwide Editor-in-Chief KC Walsh asked on Twitter if anyone has heard that The Marvels has a unique musical element: “Has anyone else heard that The Marvels has a ‘musical’ element?”

Quickly, Twitter user @UpToTASK tweeted this message and dropped a rumor that the film includes a world where music is the only form of communication, taking the information from a scoop leaked by Daniel Richtman: “Yes, they go to a planet where they can only communicate in song.”

Insider @MyTimeToShineH backed up both claims, also teasing the musical elements that will be part of the Captain Marvel sequel: “Yes, it’s true The Marvels is a musical (in parts)”

Yesterday’s rumors revolved that in addition to the musical issue, the plot will revolve around the bracelet that Kamala Khan uses to activate her powers, that they won new costumes on this strange planet and that Carol Danvers will have to marry the leader of the place.

On the musical side, it’s worth remembering that before her acting career, Brie Larson actually had a short stint as a professional pop star, releasing only one full-length album in 2005. Although the album only sold a few thousand copies, one of her songs was part of the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010, leading fans to wonder how she will bring her musical talents to the MCU for the first time.

Larson’s MCU debut in Captain Marvel included a brief moment of singing in a flashback moment with Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, giving a fun karaoke performance singing Lita Ford’s “Kiss Me Deadly.” While this only lasted a few seconds, it certainly makes fans wonder what kind of song Larson could be singing as he makes his fifth MCU appearance next year.

The Marvels will bring together the heroes Carol Danvers of Brie Larson and Monica Rambeau of Teyonah Parris and Kamala Khan of Iman Vellani, respectively Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms Marvel. There are also the names already linked to the sequel by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Other than that, rumors are that Lashana Lynch, Jude Law and Shamier Anderson would also be in the film. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and has a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 17, 2023.

