Abel Ferreira can save Palmeiras holders against America

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Fullback Vanderlan and goalkeeper Vinicius during training at the Palmeiras Football Academy

Due to the sequence of games in the season, the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira can give some players a break from Palmeiras in the match against America, this Thursday, at 8 pm (Braslia), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. One of those athletes could be left-back Piquerez. For the Uruguayan, the 19-year-old Vanderlan option, who entered in the final minutes of the victory over Cuiab, last Monday (18th).

Against the team from Mato Grosso, Vanderlan reached 14 games for Palmeiras. The winger values ​​every opportunity received by Abel Ferreira and sees himself well prepared by the daily interaction with a squad that has already won several titles at the club.