Actor reveals Adam Warlock look at Comic-Con

Not long, marvette! Comic-Con San Diego officially started this Thursday (21/07), but it’s only on SATURDAY where we’ll have the long-awaited panel from Marvel Studios. Until then, many actors, directors and other artists linked to Marvel have indicated their presence at the event.

Among them, we had director James Gunn indicating that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be one of the highlights in the presentation of Marvel. Reinforcing this idea, behold, actor Will Poulter spoke briefly in an interview that he was ‘going to Comic-Con’.

Obviously, he hasn’t confirmed his presence on the Marvel panel or anything like that, but it’s very unlikely he’ll go to the event and not go on stage. Therefore, the actor’s speech has already left fans eager to get their first glimpse of Will as Adam Warlock!

The actor has been announced in the film’s cast in the past, and will play one of the most important characters in the Marvel comics. His debut in Vol. 3 makes perfect sense, as the cocoon with the Warlock was seen in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two.

Given the fact that the filming of the new film is already well advanced, and the cast is due to go to the event, it’s very difficult that we don’t have some content revealed there. Let the first glimpse of Warlock come!

Leak reveals Peter Quill and Nebula’s look in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have already been completed in Atlanta, United States, filming that began in November 2021 and was only finished in May of this year.

But there was a whole journey to get to this moment. In 2018 director James Gunn was fired from directing the film, only to be rehired a few months later, when he had already made a commitment to Warner to direct the film. The Suicide Squad and the series Peacemaker.

This resulted in some delays to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will now hit theaters in May 2023, with the promise of being the last chapter of the Guardians as the team as we know it.

Yes, director James Gunn has already stated that this will be the last film of the team he commands, as well as this new adventure will feature the farewell, closure, of some of the heroes we’ve come to love so much.

And it looks like this latest movie will finally give the team a very true-to-the-comic uniform, where everyone wears blue and red. During filming in Atlanta, photos were leaked with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the Nebula (Karen Gillan), which you can check out below via Just Jared.

Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The Nebula in the new team movie:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

