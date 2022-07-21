Actor reveals filming window for sequel

Cruella’s film was successful to the point of having a confirmed sequel, which should start filming soon.

Talking to ForbesPaul Walter Hauser says filming the sequel Cruella will take place next year, without specifying in which month they will start.

“I was told that we will do it next year. I don’t know when, but I think Tony McNamara is writing the script now. He’s probably messing with it. We have to work around Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone’s always busy schedule, who are worth the wait, so whenever they want, I’ll be there.” – It says Hauser.

Cruella it performed well at the box office, grossing $222 million.

READ TOO

The film features the story of Disney’s legendary and most iconic – and notoriously fashion – villain Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself through her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifying. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her rebellious side and become the evil, elegant, revenge-driven Cruella.

The cast brings Emma Stone (Zombieland), Emma Thompson (Men in Black 3), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Paul Walter Hauser (Klan Infiltrator) and Joel Fry (Yesterday).