After leaving Barcelona, ​​Daniel Alves accepts offer from Pumas, from Mexico | international football

After not having his contract renewed with Barcelona in May, Daniel Alves is close to his new home. This is the Pumas, from Mexico. The right-back, after studying the proposal in recent days, accepted the proposal to play in Liga MX. The 39-year-old Brazilian is in São Paulo waiting for the contract to be signed and thus travel to Mexico to be officially presented.
According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Daniel Alves will sign a one-year contract. The financial strategy prepared by Pumas would be the club paying part of the Brazilian’s salary and the rest obtained through marketing and sponsors that the hiring would attract.
According to the newspaper Record, from Mexico, negotiations with the Brazilian are kept in complete secrecy within the club, being restricted to directors directly involved in the conversations. Even the technical commission headed by Andrés Lillini has received information as the negotiations progress.
Daniel Alves arrives at Pumas not only as a marketing strategy, but also to fill the need for replacement at the right-back after Alan Mozo’s departure, as Pablo Bennevendo and Jesús Rivas did not convince the coach.
Since leaving Barcelona, Daniel Alves has had his name speculated in several names in European football and, in Brazil, mainly linked to Athletico-PR. With more than 40 titles under his belt, the right-back dreams of calling Tite to join the group of the Brazilian team that will try to get the sixth in the Qatar Cup, in November.