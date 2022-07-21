After Santos agrees with Lisca, Elano is ready to sign with the Brazilian club and fate draws the attention of Santos fans

This Wednesday (20) Santos has an appointment against Botafogo at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro

After Santos agrees with Lisca, Elano is ready to sign with Brazilian club
After Santos agrees with Lisca, Elano is ready to sign with Brazilian club
Santos is in tenth place in the Brazilian championship of Serie A with 22 points, and has two defeats, two draws and only one victory in the last five matches played in the competition. Alvinegro Praiano is 11 points from the leader and four points from the first place in the relegation zone.

with the output of Fabian Bustos from the command of saintsthe board alvinegra closed the hiring of Liscawhich was in Sport Recife just three weeks. However, another name that had gained strength behind the scenes of the São Paulo team was that of ex-player Elanoin which part of the crowd has great affection.

But still the dome alvinegra ended up opting for the hiring of Lisca to command the team until the end of the season. In view of this, the Nautical started negotiations for Elano be the new coach of the team. The former player welcomes the agreement with the team and believes that the squad is in a position to have a good campaign in Serie B.

The team from São Paulo is looking for a reaction in the Brazilian championship, as the distance to the first place in the relegation zone is only four points. And this Wednesday (20), at 21:30, at Vila Belmirohas a direct confrontation with the Botafogowhere in case of triumph it can reach seventh place in the Brazilian.

