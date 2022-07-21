After Wendel’s denial, Flamengo’s new target is announced in European Club and impacts fans

Player was ‘boyfriend’ by the red-black board for a long time, but hit didn’t happen; with European teams in pre-season activities, confirmation of the athlete in the squad discouraged those waiting for him in Gávea

Flamengo is experiencing its best moment of the season. Qualified for the quarterfinals of Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, Rubro-Negro met again under the command of coach Dorival Júnior, and has also played well in Brazilian championship. The most recent of them had a 4-0 rout over Juventude, at Maracanã, last Wednesday (20).

The match even marked the striker’s debut Everton Chives, hired in the middle of the year, and released to act from last Monday (18), for the international window. And he wasn’t the only target: even after hitting it with Arturo Vidalthe Club continued looking for names for the midfield, but did not have good news this week.

First, with the contract renewal of the steering wheel Wendel, with Zenit, from Russia, until 2027. The player even made it clear that he wants to remain in the Russian team, days after speculations that linked him to Fla heated up. Now, another name sought by the Mais Querido board seems to be discouraged in relation to a possible hit.

This Thursday (21), Udinese, from Italy, released the number of players that will be used by the Club this season. In the post was the steering wheel Wallace, wanted by Flamengo, among the listed players. Shirt 11 of Udine’s team, with the Brazilian national team, the midfielder was one of the athletes speculated to complement the sector, along with the arrival of Arturo Vidal.

The publication of the Italian team even discouraged Flamengo fans on social media. One pessimistically highlighted Udinese’s confirmation of Wallace in the 2022-23 squad: “another one that doesn’t come”.

With no new names, Flamengo counts down the days to promote the debut of Chilean Arturo Vidal. In the sector, the team also has João Gomes and Thiago Maia, a duo who have been part of the team in the last duels.