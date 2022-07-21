Agreement with Singapore could raise GDP by BRL 28.1 billion – 07/20/2022 – News

The Mercosur countries – a bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – concluded a Free Trade Agreement with Singapore in one of the main trade treaties being negotiated by the bloc. The expectation is that the Free Trade Agreement between Mercosur and Singapore represents an increase of R$ 28.1 billion in Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2041, estimated the Ministry of Economy. According to Pasta, in the same period, an increase of R$ 11.1 billion is expected in investments and R$ 21.2 billion in Brazilian exports to that country and R$ 27.9 billion in imports.

The announcement of the agreement was made this Wednesday (20th) by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Julio César Arriola, at the opening of the Common Market Council (CMC) meeting and was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce. and Singapore Industry. The signing of the free trade agreement should take place at the meeting of the bloc’s heads of state, this Thursday (21).

Negotiations between Mercosur and Singapore began in 2018. As it is an important outpost for trade in Southeast Asia, Singapore is the sixth main destination for Brazilian exports, with US$ 939.360 million in shipments in June, or 2.88 % of the total sold by the country.

Last year, Mercosur exports to Singapore reached US$ 5.9 billion, while imports totaled US$ 1.25 billion. The expectation is that the agreement will allow an increase of US$ 500 million in sales of the block to the island.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França highlighted the conclusion of the treaty in his speech during the Mercosur meeting. “The conclusion of the agreement with Singapore is significant. This is the first agreement with a country in Southeast Asia, one of the most dynamic regions in the world,” he said.

France also mentioned the start of negotiations for an agreement with Indonesia in the second half of the year. “India is an increasingly crucial partner, and we intend to expand our preferential trade agreement. And it is possible that the extension of the agreement with Israel will be signed by December,” he added. The Brazilian chancellor also said he hoped that the work on reviewing the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be completed by the end of 2022.

In addition to the agreement with Singapore, Mercosur decided to reduce the Common External Tariff (TEC) by 10%. In November last year, Brazil unilaterally reduced the TEC by 10%, taking advantage of an exception in the bloc’s regulation that allows such measures to “protect people’s lives and health”. In May of this year, after the escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Brazilian government conducted a further reduction of 10% in several products.

The 10% reduction in the bloc’s external tariff affects around 87% of products and each member country will be able to implement the new rates flexibly until 2025. The measure does not affect protected sectors such as textiles, footwear, toys, dairy products, peaches and part of the automotive sector.

According to calculations by the Ministry of Economy’s Foreign Trade Secretariat, the reduction in the TEC (since its implementation last year) has an impact of R$ 533 billion on Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the long term, in addition to gains of R$ 366 billion in investments. The government also expects a 1% reduction in the “general level of consumer prices”. In addition to the approval by Mercosur of the 10% reduction in the Common External Tariff (TEC) across the bloc, Brazil will be able to maintain the additional 10% reduction in rates until the end of 2023.