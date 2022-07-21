Amazfit Band 7 is announced with a large screen and 28 days of autonomy

Amazfit announced this Thursday (21) the arrival of the new generation of its smart bracelet. THE Amazfit Band 7 invests in a larger screen and promises a lot of battery to stand out among competitors.

The result is a 1.47” AMOLED display and a 232 mAh battery that promises up to 18 days of battery life with normal use and up to 28 days in economy mode. Its MSRP in the US is US$50, around R$275 in direct conversion.

It is interesting to note that all this promised autonomy still serves to keep the screen on at all times, with the “always on” feature enabled. The 1.47” area is considerably larger than the previous generation — 112% larger, according to Amazfit. The resolution is 198 x 368p, which gives 282 PPI.

The smart bracelet also comes with the monitoring features that have already become expected in products of the type, which include SpO2 oxygen sensor. The Amazfit Band 7 is also prepared with 120 different sports modes to accompany your physical activities. This includes swimming, with the band offering water resistance of up to 5 ATM of pressure.

In terms of customization, there are more than 50 watch faces for the dial, 8 of which are editable, and the bracelets can be purchased in six color options. The Amazfit Band 7 still does not have a sales forecast for Brazil.