Amazon employee dies in US warehouse during Prime Day

According to information from reporter Dave Jamieson of the newspaper Huffington Post, an Amazon employee died at an Amazon distribution center in New Jersey, United States. The case happened during Prime Day sales, a promotion event held around the world last week.

The death of the Amazon employee took place in the Carteret district of New Jersey and was confirmed by the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). For now, no further details about the case have been released — OSHA has up to six months to investigate and release new information.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ve reached out to his family for support and will provide counseling resources to employees who need additional care,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson told rolling stone.

Fatal accident

According to OSHA data, in 2021, approximately half of all accidents involving fulfillment center employees occurred at Amazon facilities. The report points out that the injury rate increased by 20% between 2020 and 2021, however, the company says that the rate decreased by 13% between 2019 and 2021 – according to Amazon, the wave of new hires is responsible for the growth of accidents.

In recent years, Amazon has been sued several times by employees and former employees who claim unsafe and illegal labor practices. Recently, the retailer was accused of putting a pregnant woman in danger by sending her out to do risky work.