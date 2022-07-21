Amber Heard Appeals Defamation Sentence Against Johnny Depp | Pop & Art

Amber Heard filed this Thursday (21) her appeal against the sentence that convicted her of defaming Johnny Depp. She had already announced her intention to appeal the lawsuit, in which she was fined $10.35 million.

“We believe the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and consistent First Amendment verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard told Deadline. The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

“Therefore, we are appealing the sentence. While we realize that today’s filing will ‘light the fires’ on Twitter, there are steps we need to take to ensure fairness and equity,” says the actress’ rep.

A representative for Johnny Depp stated: “The jury heard the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in several instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will hold.”

To proceed with the appeal, Amber Heard must pay an $8.3 million court bond under Virginia state law, but so far she has not made that payment, according to Deadline.

Amber and Depp, who were married between 2015 and 2017, were suing each other for defamation. After six weeks of trial, jurors ordered the actress to pay $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million. Depp was ordered to pay $2 million to his ex-wife.

She had already informed the press that she intended to appeal the sentence. Prior to that, actress Amber Heard’s legal team requested that the judgment against her in the defamation case with her ex-husband be entirely annulled, but the judge denied the request.

The actress, represented by attorney Elaine Bredehoft in the lawsuit, argues that it is untrue that Depp lost her role in “Pirates of the Caribbean” because of her article in the “Washington Post.”

In 2018, Amber wrote a statement for the newspaper in which she says she is a “survivor of domestic violence”. She did not name Depp, but the actor’s lawyers said the actress was referring to him.