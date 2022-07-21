Amber Heard denies rumors about being removed from the movie

Hours after the portal Just Jared claim that Amber Heard would have been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe actress’ team declared that the news is nothing more than a rumor “imprecise, insensitive and slightly insane” (via TMZ).

According to the initial rumor, Heard would have her participation completely erased from the sequel, with her character, Mera, being replaced by another actress through reshoots. Also, some scenes would be changed to show Arthur (Jason Momoa) next to her mother, lived by Nicole Kidmaninstead of the Atlantean warrior.

THE Warner has not commented on the rumor at the time of publishing this note.

Heard, who went through a legal fight with Johnny Depp (to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017), stated during her trial in a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor who had her participation in the second film by Aquaman reduced by the influence of Depp. He is suing her over a public complaint of abuse and domestic violence made by the actress to the press in 2018. Heard also filed another defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband’s challenge.

Also during the trial, DC Films president Walter Hamada stated that Heard’s role in the new film was always smaller than in the first. “The size of the role she has in the film was determined in the initial development of the script”, said Hamada. According to the executive, the reason was an insecurity about the chemistry between Heard and the star of the film, Jason Momoa. “There were concerns that came up in the closing of the first film, the question of chemistry, whether or not the two of them have chemistry”said.

Aquaman and the Lost kingdom is scheduled to debut in 2023. The first Aquamanof 2018, reached the mark of US$ 1.13 billion in the box office worldwide.

