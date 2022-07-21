Amber Heard withdraws request for defamation appeal against Depp

The lawyers who represent Amber Heard filed the notice Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to documents obtained by the website. DailyMail. Earlier this month, lawyers representing Heard filed a motion for a new trial claiming that the verdict that she had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp was not supported by evidence. They also argued that one of the jurors was not properly investigated and questioned whether he should be on the jury. the judge Penney Azcarate denied the request in a ruling on July 13, after finding “no evidence of fraud or irregularity”. In order to get an appeal, Heard would need to prove that there were errors in the judgment or in the reading of the law by the judge at the time.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages at the end of an explosive six-week trial in June, when the jury ruled that she had defamed her ex in a newspaper opinion piece published in 2018. Depp received 15 million dollars in total – 10 million in compensatory damages and 5 million in punitive damages. In contrast, Heard won only one of her three lawsuits, relating to statements made by Depp’s lawyer suggesting that she and friends destroyed her apartment before calling the police.