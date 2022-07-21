AMD will continue to grow in market share until the end of 2024, analyst says

Wedbush Securities believes the company will continue to gain ground in the personal computing and server segments.

Despite the efforts of competitors such as Intel and NVIDIA, AMD is expected to continue increasing its share of CPU and GPU markets at least until the end of 2024. Who says this is the analyst Mavyy Bryson, from Wedbush Securitieswhich has very optimistic forecasts for the company’s performance in the semiconductor market.

In an analysis shared by CNBC, Bryson stated that AMD will continue to gain ground in the personal computing segment for the next two years.. He also highlighted that NVIDIA is likely to be heavily damaged in the coming months, both by increased competition and by the impact that the fall of cryptocurrency mining can bring to the sale of its components.

However, at least as far as the GPU market is concerned, it shouldn’t be threatened by AMD’s momentum and Intel’s debut in the space. The analyst believes that, thanks to a good product portfolio, NVIDIA may even lose share in the graphics card market, but will continue to have a dominant position in the market.

AMD may benefit from new US policies

Although AMD directs most of its current production to the Taiwan Manufacturing Company (TSMC), it may benefit from the US CHIPS Act, passed by the US Senate this week. The initiative aims to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing within the United Statesas a way of ensuring its competitiveness vis-à-vis other countries.

While Intel is positioned to be the biggest beneficiary of the act, AMD can also take advantage of this indirectly. Although the company will still remain dependent on TSMC, the Taiwanese company is expanding its manufacturing lines around the worldwhich includes a new plant located in the state of Arizona.

For Bryson, AMD must also continue to gain space in the server segmentincreasing its overall market share, which is currently at the 27.7%. The analyst says that his forecasts go only until the end of 2024 given the current plans of the company and its competitors, and the trend that the market will follow after this period is still open and depends on future analyses.

