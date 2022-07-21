América-MG vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Guaranteed in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, América comes from a hard defeat to Bragantino, at home, in the last round. The result put the team in the relegation zone. A victory over the leader takes the Rabbit out of the Z-4 ​​and can motivate the team for the sequence of the season.

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Verdão is in first place in the Brasileirão, with 33 points, one ahead of Corinthians, and comes from a victory over Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque. The 1-0 triumph made Abel Ferreira’s team end the sequence of three matches without winning in the competition. A new victory this Thursday will make the team open at least two points off at the end (depending on the result of Atlético-MG, which visits Cuiabá).

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Fábio Junior, Ricardinho and Sálvio Spinola.

Real time: O ge Tracks all game moves – click here to access.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Coach Vagner Mancini will have Pedrinho’s return in attack. Felipe Azevedo, who was injured in the first half of the duel with Bragantino, trained normally during the week. To face the best attack in the championship, Mancini must change the defense, putting defender Iago Maidana in place of Luan Patrick and left side Marlon in place of Danilo Avelar.

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Maidana, Éder and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Índio Ramírez (Matheusinho); Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Henrique Almeida.

Who is out: Alê (discomfort in the adductor of the left thigh), Wellington Paulista (injury in the right thigh) and Zé Ricardo (pain in the left thigh).

hanging: Everaldo, Gustavinho, Indio Ramirez, Juninho, Luan Patrick, Marlon, Pedrinho and Rodriguinho.

+ More news from América-MG

2 of 4 Probable América-MG to face Palmeiras this Thursday — Photo: ge America-MG likely to face Palmeiras this Thursday — Photo: ge

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Gabriel Veron was the hero in the victory against Cuiabá when he scored the goal in the 1-0, but he will be lacking in this round. The striker has advanced negotiations with Porto and will travel tonight to sign with the Portuguese team. Piquerez, with muscle pain in his left thigh, is another starter out.

On the other hand, the reinforcements López and Merentiel are regularized and were summoned by Abel Ferreira. One of them even has a chance to start the game, as Ron remains in the medical department, treating a thigh injury.

Likely lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Merentiel (Lopez).

Who is out: Piquerez (left thigh pain), Jailson (right knee injury), Jorge (right knee trauma), Rafael Navarro (right thigh injury) and Rony (left thigh muscle injury).

hanging: Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gabriel Menino, Piquerez, Rony, Abel Ferreira (coach), João Martins and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistants).

+ More news from Palmeiras

3 of 4 See the likely lineup of Palmeiras for the game against América-MG — Photo: ge See the likely lineup of Palmeiras for the game against América-MG — Photo: ge

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC) Assistant 1: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC)

Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC) Assistant 2: Alex dos Santos (SC)

Alex dos Santos (SC) VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC) Fourth referee: Michel Patrick Costa Guimaraes (MG)