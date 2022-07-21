Ana de Armas believes that ‘there is no need for a female Bond’ Rolling Stone

Ana de Armas wants the franchise’s female roles to be “brought to life in a different way”.

It is not yet known who will replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bondbut Ana de Armas believes the legendary spy must remain a man. In 007: No Time to Die (2021), the actress played Paloma, who helps bond to complete the mission.

In an interview with The Sun, the Cuban said that, instead of putting a woman as the protagonist, the film should give more importance to female roles. “There is no need for a bond feminine. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character.”

+++ READ MORE: 007: Ana de Armas’ role in No Time to Die was (even) smaller; understand

Instead, of weapons reveals that putting female characters at the center would take away the fantasy and the spy universe. “What I would like is that the female roles in the films of bondeven though bond remain a man, be brought to life in a different way,” she said.

007: No Time to Die (2021) marks the farewell of Daniel Craig in the skin of James Bond and is the longest production in the franchise, coming in at 2 hours and 43 minutes in length. Since then, several rumors about the next actor to play the character have surfaced, but of weapons seems not to be alone in saying that the secret agent must remain a man.

+++ READ MORE: 007: Next James Bond ‘will take some time’ to be chosen, says producer Barbara Broccoli

Barbara Broccoli, longtime producer of the popular spy franchise, previously expressed doubts that there would be a gender switch. “Bond is a man,” she told the The Guardian in 2018. “He’s a male character. He was written as a man and I think he’s likely to continue as a man.”

“And that’s fine. We don’t need to turn male characters into females,” he added. broccoli. “Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

More on 007 – No Time to Die

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, 007 – No Time to Die (2021) hit Brazilian theaters on September 30, 2021. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltzbetween others.

+++ READ MORE: Gal Gadot was almost ‘Bond girl’ in the 007 franchise; understand