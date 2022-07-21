Ana de Armas says it’s not necessary for James Bond to be a woman

With the goodbye of Daniel Craig, it is speculated about who the next actor to be James Bond.

There have been calls over the years for a change and for the secret agent to be a person of color or a woman, but Ana de Armas, who had a brief but striking role as Paloma, a CIA agent who helped Craig in “007: No Time to Die”, disagrees with part of the character’s sex change.

“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, to take possession. It’s a book and it leads into this world of James Bond and this fantasy of this universe that he’s in. “”, the Cuban actress told the British tabloid The Sun.

Which is not to say that I’m not in favor of other changes: “What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even if Bond remains a man, to be brought to life in a different way. more substance and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than turning things around.”

Also Barbara Broccoli, who with her half-brother Michael Wilson has led the film’s production company since 1962, said in 2021 that Bond must remain a man and played by a British actor, not an actress.

“I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in creating characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great characters for women and it’s very important to me that we do that. films for women about women,” the producer told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He [a personagem] must be British, so British can be any [etnicidade ou raça]”, he added.

At the end of June, the producer of the films revealed that there are “at least two years” to go before shooting the next film 007 and the process to choose who will be the seventh secret agent has not yet started “because it is a reinvention of Bond”.

“Nobody’s in the running. We’re working on the direction to go with it, we’re talking about it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie because it’s actually about it. It’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say shooting is at least two years away”, he clarified.