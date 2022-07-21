Animation with Yuri Alberto and praise for the collective mark Corinthians’ victory against Coritiba

Corinthians beat Coritiba on Wednesday night, 3-1, in a match valid for the Brasileirão. The duel, which marked the debut of Yuri Alberto, was highly praised by Fiel.

As expected, the highlight was Yuri Alberto. The number 7 started and played for the 90 minutes, creating good opportunities in the attack and coming close to scoring his first goal for the club – see some tweets below.

In addition, praise for the collective performance of Corinthians was frequent. Fiel also talked about another good departure from Cássio, the return of Fagner and was excited for the season’s sequel.

Now, Corinthians is getting ready for an important commitment away from home. The alvinegra team returns to the field next Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão. The match, it is worth remembering, is a direct fight for the top of the table.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ victory

