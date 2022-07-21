Apple releases new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS

Apple has made its new batch of updates available: iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 to its users. As the next versions of the operating systems will be out soon and already in the testing phase, it’s no surprise that the recent wave doesn’t bring so many news.

















economy and market

20 Jul

















security

20 Jul



According to Apple, the updates include: iOS and iPadOS 15.6 : adds the ability to pause, rewind, restart or fast forward a live sports match in the TV app and bug fixes in settings, Mail and Safari.

: adds the ability to pause, rewind, restart or fast forward a live sports match in the TV app and bug fixes in settings, Mail and Safari. macOS 12.5 : same TV functions as before and fixed a bug in Safari

: same TV functions as before and fixed a bug in Safari watchOS 8.7 : improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates

: improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates tvOS 15.6: Overall performance and system stability improvements

The update also includes a long list of security updates that fix important vulnerabilities. However, Apple does not mention whether any of these issues have been exploited by hackers so far.

It is possible that this update wave will be the last one before WWDC 2022. Some minor updates to fix minor bugs may be available, but it shouldn’t be another wave with an iOS 15.7 or macOS 12.6. If you use an iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 or the first iPhone SE, this may be the last update for your devices, as Apple will end support for them when iOS 16 is released.

To download the new versions of iOS and iPad, go to Settings > General and tap “Software Update”. On macOS, go to Apple menu > System Preferences and click “Software Update”. tvOS and WatchOS will update automatically, just wait. It’s worth remembering that updates were released gradually and if you haven’t received them yet, try later.

See also