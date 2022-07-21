Apple TV+ Announces ‘Causeway’ Starring Jennifer Lawrence

O Apple TV+ today announced its newest feature film. Its about “Causeway”, film that will star and be produced by Jennifer Lawrence (“O Lado Bom da Vida”) and will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Ready to run on both Apple TV+ and in theaters — allowing you to compete for Oscar —, the film will later this year show the “intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to his life after returning home to New Orleans.”

Produced by studio A24 with IAC Films, IPR.VC and Excellent Cadaver, “Causeway” has a script Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Justine Ciarrocchi will serve as producer alongside Lawewnce, while Neugebauer — in addition to director — will also serve as executive producer.

Like other streaming services, which at first always focused more on series, Apple TV+ has been investing heavily in film production — and with a successful trajectory, despite its short existence.

Last year, for example, Apple’s platform was the first (for streaming) to win the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars with “CODA”apart from the fact that productions like “The Tragedy of Macbeth” also received important nominations.

Does “Causeway” will follow the same path? Let’s wait…

via AppleInsider