Apple Watch saves woman from sudden death by discovering rare tumor

Apple Watch Saves Woman From Possible Sudden Death;

Device alerted, for three consecutive nights, that the user had accelerated heartbeats;

Abnormal rate was linked to a rare tumor that could lead to stroke and cardiac arrest.

A 67-year-old American woman was saved by her Apple Watch when she discovered, thanks to the device, a rare and deadly tumor that blocks the blood supply to the heart, called myxoma.

Maine resident Kim Durkee had purchased the watch to track her physical activity levels and even went so far as to personalize it with a Minnie Mouse background. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until, in May, the device woke her up with the alert that her heart was suffering from atrial fibrillation – that is, the beats were abnormally fast.

For two nights in a row, Kim received the same warning. As she did not show any other symptoms, the American came to doubt the Apple Watch readings, but thought it best to investigate and went to Massachusetts General Hospital. Luckily, she listened to the device: doctors identified that the rapid heartbeat was associated with myxoma.

Because this tumor grows quickly, Kim could suffer a stroke or even sudden cardiac arrest without knowing why. “It really saved my life,” the woman told CBS’s WBZ-TV.

Kim was taken to the operating room to extract the 4-centimeter tumor in an operation that took 5 hours to complete. After 11 days in the hospital, she is now recovering at home.

This isn’t the first time the Apple Watch has saved a person. In Florida, a 71-year-old woman only found out she had lung cancer after she passed out and her watch triggered the emergency services when it realized she was unconscious.

In January, Apple published a video with real recordings of people who called 911 through their devices in tragic situations. Among the cases, there is a person who fell into the sea with his pedal boat in the midst of strong winds and waves, as well as a user whose car fell into the water and overturned.

Since fever is one of the main symptoms of Covid-19, the next generation of Apple Watch should include a built-in temperature sensor, which will help users know when to seek medical help.