Athletico dominates, beats Atlético-GO and takes the lead

Athletico managed to impose itself at home, beat Atlético-GO by 4 to 1, tonight (20), and ended the fast of two games without a win in the Brasileirão. The home team’s goals were scored by Cuello, Canobbio, Terans and Léo Cittadini, while Kelvin scored for the visitors.

Hurricane reached 31 points – two behind leader Palmeiras, who will face América-MG tomorrow, away from home. Atlético-GO follows with 17 points and in the relegation zone, in 18th position.

The game was dominated by the Hurricane. Even without having more possession of the ball for most of the match, the team knew how to exert pressure and bet on transitions and speed plays to build their advantage. The goals of Cuello and Canobbio were scored in the first 13 minutes of the game, which represented the dominance of the team led by Felipão.

Kelvin, in the 26th minute of the second half, scored the visiting goal. After the goal, the Dragon got excited and improved in the match. More offensive, came to offer danger, but failed to score more goals. In practically the last play of the game, Léo Cittadini received a cross from Fernandinho, appeared alone in the area and gave final numbers.

Hurricane’s next game will be on Saturday (23), at 9 pm, against Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, for the Brasileirão. Atlético-GO hosts América-MG, on Sunday (24), at 6 pm, for the same tournament.

Who did well: Terans

The Uruguayan midfielder was Athletico’s offensive highlight. Always involved in the danger plays, he participated in two goals and built other danger plays in the attack. In addition to his importance in attack, he played a good defensive role following the rise of Atlético-GO, making tackles. He had plenty of space to play in the offensive field and managed to dictate the rhythm of the Atletico attack.

Who was bad: Atlético-GO defense

Atlético-GO’s defense was lost on the field. At no time was he able to stop Athletico’s quick transitions, which, even without having much of the ball, made the opposing defensive line head bang. In addition, the entire defensive system has given a lot of freedom to key players such as Terans and Canobbio.

Athletico performance: conscious with and without the ball

Hurricane didn’t need to have the ball any longer to dominate the game. The team was extremely aware of what to do on the field. In marking, he pressed hard and took away the opponent’s spaces, without suffering much from the attack. When he had the ball, he looked for the quick exit, created and converted the chances to have the necessary tranquility on the scoreboard.

Atlético-GO performance: improves too late

At the last minute, the Dragon lost its main articulator of plays. Jorginho felt a problem in his thigh and did not go to the game. And the absence of shirt 10 was very much felt. The visitors didn’t have, inside the field, someone to organize and distribute the offensive plays. In the first half, just one shot. In the final stage, the difficulty in creating plays improved with the entry of Léo Pereira and Shaylon. The team improved, but too late.

Hurricane starts well and goes ahead

Athletico took the reins of the match right at the beginning of the match. More active in the offensive field, the host team sought to take the lead on the scoreboard. Pablo missed a good chance, from inside the area, at 6 minutes, after receiving a pass from Canobbio. However, the Hurricane did not waste the following chances. Khellven went to the bottom line in the 9th minute and crossed in the area. Canobbio punctured the first post, but Cuello completed it to the back of the net.

The goal did not slow down the Athletico team on the field. In a quick transition, Terans dribbled past the defender and charged to the baseline. The Uruguayan rolled to the middle of the area and saw Canobbio move the goalkeeper and increase the score, 13 minutes into the first half.

Dragon has the ball, but doesn’t take danger

The two-goal disadvantage on the scoreboard made Atlético-GO a little more active and in possession of the ball. However, the visitors could not bring danger to goalkeeper Bento. Luiz Fernando and Wellington Rato took risks from outside the area, but on both occasions, the ball went well above the hosts’ goal.

On the other hand, the Hurricane was always exploring the spaces left by the opponent. Terans and Canobbio missed chances to extend the score.

game cools

In the last 15 minutes of the first half, neither team managed to bring much danger to the opposing goal. The Dragon continued with more possession of the ball, but was unable to create danger shots from that. Athletico did not repeat the outings in quick transition, but continued to apply the marking of the opponent

Atlético-GO presses and Bento makes an incredible save

In the first minute of the second half, Atlético-GO created the best chance in the match. Hayner received on the right and crossed hard, low to the entrance of the area. Striker Churín finished with force, but Hurricane’s goalkeeper made an excellent save. The visiting team tried to exert stronger pressure in the resumption of the game to try to reduce the damage of the first half.

Terans paints and extends advantage

Dragon’s intense start was interrupted at 3 minutes. After a kick, Terans received on the left, dominated and hit hard towards the goal. The goalkeeper Ronaldo, a little ahead, even tried to palm, but the ball covered him and died at the bottom of the goal.

On the ball out, Athletico still stole in the offensive field and Rômulo reached the bottom line. Terans arrived finishing and goalkeeper Ronaldo made an impressive save. On the rebound, Erick was stopped by the defense.

repeated scenario

From there, the scenario of the first half was repeated in the second half. Atlético-GO couldn’t last the Hurricane defense and bet on finishing from outside the area and on crosses. The Goianienses continued to give a lot of space to the hosts, who explored the space in midfield a lot, mainly using Terans.

Open game

The Dragon managed to score his goal precisely with the weapon used by the Hurricane. In the 26th minute of the second half, Kelvin received the ball in the attacking field, advanced in speed and finished with force. The ball still hit the post before dying in the back of the net. After the goal, the teams sought to score more goals in the match. The markings started to be hit more easily and the game gained in speed.

Rayner was launched on the right and hit hard into the area. Goalkeeper Bento palmed into the area and the ball was left at Shaylon’s feet, who finished firmly. The side Khellven saved the ball that was going towards the goal. Léo Pereira also missed his chance in a cross kick.

quieter end

The pressure from Atlético-GO, after scoring the first goal, lasted about ten minutes. After this period, the Hurricane managed to reduce the opponent’s momentum. The home team started to try to have more of the ball and move the Dragon away from their area. The game started to be played a lot in the intermediates with the teams creating few chances.

Fernandinho is back!

Athletico fans asked from the middle of the first half, but it was only in the 24th minute of the second half that Felipão answered. After 17 years, Fernandinho made his debut for Hurricane at Arena da Baixada. The player acted as a second midfielder, with little more freedom on the field. In the last play of the game, shirt 5 made a perfect cross for Léo cittadini score the last goal of the match.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO 4 X 1 ATHLETICO-GO

Reason: 18th round of Serie A do Brasileirão 2022

date and time: July 20, 2022 (Wednesday), at 7:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIfa/RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

Yellow Cards: Cuello, Terans, Vitor Roque (CAP)

goals: Cuello (CAP) at 9’/1ºT; Canobbio (CAP), at 13’/1ºT; Terans (CAP) at 3’/2ºT; Kelvin (ACG), at 26’/2ºT; Léo Cittadini (CAP) at 49’/2nd;

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández, Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick (Fernandinho), Terans (Leo Cittadini); Canobbio (Vitor Roque), Pablo (Romulo), Cuello (Pedrinho). Technician: Luis Felipe Scolari.

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Edson, Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Wellington Rato (Léo Pereira); Airton (Shaylon), Luiz Fernando (Kelvin), Churin. Technician: Jorge.