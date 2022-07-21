Athletico performances: Terans shines with a great goal against Atlético-GO; Cuello and Canobbio complete | athletico-pr

the attacking midfielder David Terans shone in Athletico’s 4-1 victory against Atlético-GO on Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. He gave a beautiful assist and scored a great goal in the match.

the attackers Cuello and canobbio also scored in the Atletico triumph, in a great performance by the foreign trio. Another highlight was the return of midfielder Fernandinho, who played for 25 minutes and provided an assist.

With the result, Athletico occupies the fourth place in Serie A, with 31 points, but can be surpassed with the complete number of games. (See table)

READ MORE

+ Technical sheet: Athletico 4×1 Atlético-GO

+ Fernandinho re-opens, assists and gets a standing ovation

David Terans: the Uruguayan player lay down and rolled in front of the Dragon, with a lot of participation, technique and looking for the space left by the opponent. He gave Wanderson a letter dribble and crossed for Canobbio to score in the first half. At the beginning of the second half, he killed a Cuello shot, and from the tip of the area, he hit a cross shot to score a great goal. Terans leads the artillery, with 11 goals, and assists, with seven, in 32 matches. Note: 8.5.

Canobbio and Cuello: the Uruguayan scored his second goal with the red-black shirt and was also very active in the game. The Argentine, on the other hand, scored a beautiful first-time goal, in a Khellven cross that was difficult to finish – the athlete’s second in 2022. And it was his assistance, the third of the season, for Terans to score a great goal. Note: 8.0.

1 of 1 Athletico x Atlético-GO – David Terans Wanderson — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Athletico x Atlético-GO – David Terans Wanderson — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

bento [GOL] : 6.0

: 6.0 Khelven [LAD] : 6.5

: 6.5 Pedro Henrique [ZAG] : 6.5

: 6.5 Nico Hernandez [ZAG] : 6.5

: 6.5 Abner [LAE] : 6.0

: 6.0 Hugo Moura [VOL] : 6.5

: 6.5 Erick [VOL] : 6.5

: 6.5 (Fernandinho [VOL]: 6.0)

David Terans [MEC] : 8.5

: 8.5 (Leo Cittadini [MEC]): 6.0)

canobbio [ATA] : 8.0

: 8.0 (Victor Roque [ATA]: 5.5)

Cuello [ATA] : 8.0

: 8.0 (Pedro [LAE]): 5.5)

Pablo [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Romulus [ATA]): 5.5)