Atlético-MG leaves Hulk in BH, but takes reinforcements to game in Cuiabá

Vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship and with the possibility of finishing the 18th round in first place, Atlético-MG will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, without counting on its main player. Striker Hulk was not listed for this Thursday’s duel because of the sequence of games. The number 7 is in Belo Horizonte getting ready for the weekend’s match, against Corinthians, at Mineirão. On the other hand, Turkish coach Mohamed will have reinforcements.

Three of the four players hired by Atlético for the Brasileirão sequence are related to the duel with Cuiabá. Midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Pavón and Alan Kardec can debut with the Atletico shirt. Among the reinforcements, the only one left out of the trip to Mato Grosso was defender Jemerson.

In addition to Hulk, who was also out of the list of related was striker Eduardo Sasha. Because of tendinitis in his right thigh, the Atletico player will be undergoing physiotherapy treatment in Cidade do Galo.

With Hulk out of the game, Atlético’s starting lineup for the confrontation with Cuiabá should have Everson, Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno and Ademir.

Atlético have 31 points and are just two behind Palmeiras, who will also play this Thursday. The leader visits América-MG, at Independência, and Galo can finish the round in first place in case of triumph over Cuiabá and defeat of Palmeiras.