Average Netflix password sharing price would be BRL 10

The portal Tecmundo made a projection of how much it would cost to share Netflix passwords in Brazil. The streaming platform is testing a new way to handle password sharing in countries like Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The test consists of asking users to pay an additional fee if they use an account away from home for more than two weeks, costing the equivalent of US$ 1.17 (R$ 6.27) in Argentina and US$ 2.99 ( R$ 16.04) in other countries.

“The fee for adding extra households to the Netflix account is 219 pesos in Argentina and $2.99 ​​in countries such as El Salvador and Honduras, which also received the test. Considering the Standard plan, the fee is around 27% the price charged for the subscription. That is, in Brazil, the price charged for sharing a password would be around R$10 to R$11”, concludes the report.

O Tecmundo points out that the calculation in question only takes into account the prices published by Netflix for the function in other countries. “That is, the value has not been confirmed by the company and may vary, if the novelty is really launched by the company”.

Netflix first announced in March that it would test ways to charge for sharing passwords, just weeks after announcing price increases for US customers.

The platform is still considering an ad-supported subscription option and last week said it would partner with Microsoft to boost its ads. The company has clear reasons to look for new ways to generate revenue; in April, following a subscriber boom at the start of the pandemic, the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.